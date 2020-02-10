Police: Drunk Man Fought With Pilot At Jackson Hole Airport

Police arrested two men at the Jackson Hole airport Saturday after they were reportedly being drunk and unruly.

According to a press release, Jackson police were called to the Jackson Hole Airport at 4:22 p.m. Saturday for a report of two drunk passengers causing a disturbance.

While police were on their way to the airport, it was reported that one of the passengers was fighting with the pilot.

An officer arrived and took the two men from the plane to a secure area of the airport and waited for more officers to arrive. Teton County Sheriff's deputies also responded to the call.

According to the release, one man, a 39-year-old from Stamford, Connecticut is charged with public intoxication, interference with a police officer, interfering with airport personnel and trespassing.

The other man, a 50-year-old from Orange, Connecticut, is charged with public intoxication.

Additional charges may be pending as authorities investigate the incident.