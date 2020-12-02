Police Issue Warning After Multiple Vehicles Stolen in Cheyenne

Cheyenne police are reminding ​drivers not to leave their vehicles idling all alone in the cold.

Police said on Facebook early Wednesday morning that they've received multiple reports of vehicles being stolen from gas stations and other locations.

"We understand wanting to come back to a warm, cozy car," police wrote. "(But) please lock your car and take the keys with you, even if it’s only for a second to get some Swedish Fish and a Red Bull."

Not only are you more apt to have your vehicle stolen, leaving it running unattended is illegal in Wyoming anyways (see statute below).

315509. Requirements before leaving motor vehicle unattended.

No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition, effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway.