Rock Springs Police are asking for people to be on the lookout for Garrett Wayne Maheu.

A warrant has been issued for Maheu for a Probation Violation. He is 29-years-old, 6 foot two inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Maheu or his whereabouts is being asked to call the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575. Tipsters may remain anonymous.