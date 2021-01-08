Police: No Suspect in Fake Blood Splattering Incident in Cheyenne

Cheyenne police are trying to determine who splattered fake blood on the doors of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department building early Thursday morning.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident likely occurred sometime after 5:30 a.m.

"They're thinking it was that time because the newspapers delivered at 5:30 a.m. and the newspapers were covered as well," said Farkas.

"The motive is unknown, but we're just kind of assuming that it's in regard to the anti-mask protests that have been happening at the capitol," Farkas added. "We don't have a suspect at this time."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.