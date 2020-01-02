Police Release Photos in Hopes of Identifying Target Thieves

Cheyenne police are seeking the public's help in identifying several women who they say were involved in thefts from Target.

Officer Kevin Malatesta says the thefts -- which were recently reported to police -- took place between June and September of 2019. He says the incidents were unrelated.

Police have released photos of the women and are asking anyone who recognizes any of them to email Officer Eddy at jeddy@cheyennepd.org and reference case number 19-54886.

