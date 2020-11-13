Police Searching For Missing Fort Collins, Loveland Girls

Fort Collins Police has asked for the public's help in locating two girls who were reported missing on Tuesday night (Nov. 10).

Authorities believe they are possibly together and traveling in an older model four-door red Honda Accord. Their families are concerned for their safety.

Isabel R. from Loveland is described as 5-feet tall and 162 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair with a faded blue color.

Ava C. from Fort Collins is described as 5-foot-7 and 110 pounds. She has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Collins Police TipLine at 970-416-2825 or email tipsline@fcgov.com.