Police are asking drivers to avoid some streets in west Cheyenne Wednesday morning, as they escort an oversized load from the BNSF rail yard to Interstate 80.

Officer David Inman says they'll be escorting the load down W. 24 Street and Westland Road to W. Lincolnway, and then out to I-80.

"We are requesting citizens avoid these areas between 9 a.m. to approximately 10 a.m.," he said.

​​