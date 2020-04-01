Police Warn of ‘Ronald Johnson’ on Facebook, Say He’s a Scammer

Cheyenne police say a Facebook user who goes by "Ronald Johnson" is scamming people out of money.

Police say the man (pictured above) is offering paid services on local Facebook pages such as Cheyenne UPcycle and Cheyenne Area Online Garage Sale.

"The subject will then arrive, collect payment, and not provide the services," police said on their Facebook page.

Police have started a case report, and are asking anyone who's had contact with "Ronald Johnson" to call Officer McAlmond at (307) 633-6616.

