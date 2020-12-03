Poll: Are You Putting Up A Real Or Artificial Christmas Tree?

The University of Wyoming Horticultural Extension Agent for Laramie County is encouraging people to choose the real thing when it comes to a Christmas tree in 2020.

Catherine Wissner says that while people seem to be under the impression that putting up an artificial tree is environmentally friendly, the truth is just the opposite. Wissner says that while artificial trees are mostly made in China from petroleum products, real trees grown on American Christmas tree farms produce oxygen, help clean the air and provide habitat for a wide range of small mammals and birds.

So what kind of tree are you putting up this Christmas? Do you prefer the real thing? Or is the convenience of an artificial tree something you value? Or perhaps you don't up a tree at all?

