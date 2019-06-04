Poll: Mayor Orr Vs Governor Gordon, Who Is Right?

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr went public on Monday about a confrontational meeting she has with Governor Mark Gordon on Friday.

The mayor says the governor at one point stood up, pounded a desk and shouted "F*** you mayor." The governor for his part has apologized for dropping the F-bomb, but has also said he is "deeply offended" by what he says is the mayor's "mischaracterization" of the incident.

You can read more about the incident here.

So who do you agree with in this dispute? Or do you think they were both wrong?

We'll publish the results of our poll in a few days.