Poll: Should Traffic Stops Be Allowed For Seat Belt Violations?

A bill that is being proposed in the Wyoming Legislature would allow law enforcement officers to stop people for violations of the state's mandatory seat-belt law.

Under current Wyoming law, motorists can be ticketed for seat-belt violations, but only if they are stopped for something else, such as speeding.

House Bill 125 would change that to allow traffic stops for seat-belt violations, even if the driver did not commit another offense. You can read more about House Bill 125 here.

The 2020 session of the Wyoming Legislature convenes Monday in Cheyenne. So what do you think? Do you want the legislature to allow traffic stops for seat-belt violations?