POLL: What Will You Spend Your Stimulus Check On?

As part of the U.S. government’s economic relief package designed to offset losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, individual stimulus payments will be arriving this week. The payments range from $1200 to $2400 depending on a person's tax filing status and may include additional funds based on the number of children in a household.

The Washington Post reports that it seems like most people are using the stimulus money they get to buy basics like food and gas and to catch up on monthly expenses.

We want to know what Wyoming is planning on doing with the money. Will you be paying bills, restocking supplies, or putting it in savings? Or will you splurge on something else? Take the poll below.

