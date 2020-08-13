Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​​

Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton and Cam are among some of country music's top artists to have new music on the radio in August 2020.

Dan + Shay recently dropped "I Should Probably Go to Bed" to radio, and it has exploded. The video for this song features some crazy stunts that Dan + Shay told us they didn't even let their wives know they were doing, because they didn't want them to worry. The song has an amazing vocal performance from Shay, and the production by Dan is spectacular.

Blake Shelton released a duet with his girlfriend Gwen Stefani called "Happy Anywhere," and it's one of my favorite summer love songs this year. When these two sing together, it's so powerful and it really shows how much they love each other.

What is your favorite new song on the radio in August 2020? Here is a list of all the new songs with links if you'd like to listen.

New Country Songs on the Radio in August 2020:

A Thousand Horses, “A Song to Remember”

Blake Shelton (Feat. Gwen Stefani), “Happy Anywhere”

Cam, "Classic"

Chrissy Metz, “Talking to God”

Cody Johnson, “Dear Rodeo”

Dan + Shay, “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

Darius Rucker, “Beers and Sunshine”

Gary Allan, “Waste of a Whiskey Drink”

Mickey Guyton, “Heaven Down Here”

Niko Moon, “Good Time”

Taylor Swift, “Betty”