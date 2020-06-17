Poll: Who’s Your Favorite Country Dad?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

There's no shortage of fathers that not only make great country songs, but are amazing dads.

My daughter is a little over a year old, and this will be my second Father's Day. My favorite part of being a new dad is seeing her smile and run to me when I get home from work every day.

Kane Brown just became a dad 7 months ago, I know he probably knows exactly how this feels.

Who is your favorite country dad?