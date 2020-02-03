Poor Travel Conditions Reported In Much Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says poor travel conditions are either developing or already in place across much of southeast Wyoming.

The agency posted this statement at 5 a.m. Monday:

''Current webcams from WYDOT show hazardous travel conditions developing across parts of the region. Roads are slick and visibility is low in areas of snowfall and freezing drizzle. Go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closures before you begin travel today."