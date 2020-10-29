Possible Travel Delays for UW Fans on Friday

The Wyoming Department of Transportation sent out a release to the public regarding construction projects which may delay travel to Laramie For the University of Wyoming's first home game against the University of Hawaii.

Between Cheyenne and Laramie:

Work on the Happy Jack Road interchange and Telephone Canyon portions of Interstate 80 are being finished up (between mile markers 319-324). There are no lane closures at this time.

There is some construction work within the city of Cheyenne, which includes two bridge rehabilitation projects. The first is on Central and Warren Avenues and another bridge project on I-25 near Missile Drive. There may be delays while in the city.

East of Cheyenne, a bridge replacement project near Hillsdale (mile markers 372-382), with delays likely through this project area.

Between Rawlins/Carbon County and Laramie:

WYO 130 through the Snowy Range and WYO 70 over Battle Pass remain open for the season.

There is some activity in and near the Fort Steele interchange of I-80 (mile marker 228), but there are minimal impacts will be felt by traffic on I-80.

Between Casper and Laramie:

No construction activities.Higher elevation areas like the I-80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne, Elk Mountain between Rawlins and Laramie or other mountain passes can sometimes have weather or travel hazards other areas don’t encounter.

Be sure to check road conditions before you travel at www.wyoroad.info, by downloading WYDOT’s 511 Travel app or by calling 511.