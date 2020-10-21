Power Out in North Cheyenne While Crews Work to Replace Cable

UPDATE:

Black Hills Energy says power has been restored to the area.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Black Hills Energy says it could be several hours before power is restored to roughly 300 customers in north Cheyenne.

"This is a planned electrical outage," said BHE spokeswoman Laurie Farkas. "It began at about 10 a.m. this morning."

"Customers in the affected area should have received a text (yesterday) so that they could plan ahead," she added.

Farkas says crews are replacing some cable in a cabinet, and it could be as late as 4 p.m. before they get the power back on.