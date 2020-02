City of Cheyenne offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, in observance of Presidents' Day.

Residents scheduled to have their trash and recycling picked up on Monday will instead have their bins emptied on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The city is asking folks to have their containers out by 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440.

