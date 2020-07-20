Pronghorn Fawns Get GPS Collars to Track Population

Laramie Region wildlife biologist has put GPS collars on 36 pronghorn fawns in order to understand the demographic impacts of wind development on the pronghorn populations.

They selected fawns to apply the collars to because younger animals are more sensitive to disturbance. Fawn's survival roles also have an important role in the performance of pronghorn populations.

The biologists used nets to capture the fawns and then fitted them with GPS collars, which will expand as the fawns grow.

The collars will be replaced with adult collars in the Spring of 2021.

The Wyoming Game and Fish also released the video below of one of the fawns being released after getting its collar.