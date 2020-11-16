The Cheyenne Police Department and City Engineer's Office are seeking public input on a proposed ordinance that would establish designated truck routes and force truckers to comply with state size and weight limits.

Police spokesman Officer David Inman says the two agencies worked with the Wyoming Trucking Association, the Associated General Contractors of Wyoming and local trucking companies to develop the proposed ordinance, which is intended to prevent unnecessary wear and tear on the city's streets.

According to police, one properly loaded semi has the same impact on the city's streets as 9,600 cars, which can cause potholes.

The police will host a meeting this Thursday, Nov. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center to discuss the proposed ordinance. The meeting will also be offered virtually at cheyennepd.org/meeting for those unable to attend in person.

You can read the proposed ordinance by visiting cheyennepd.org/ordinance.