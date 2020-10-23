Pumpkin Beer Coolers Are the New Trend for Halloween 2020

While it's not going to be easy to celebrate Halloween in a traditional sense during a pandemic, that doesn't mean you can't still be festive with your decorations for the holiday while also putting them to good use. For instance, making a beer cooler out of your pumpkin(s).

Personally, I've never been a fan of pumpkin related items. I hate pumpkin spice and anything that's pumpkin flavored. I don't even like pumpkin pie. I know, I'm really weird. But when I heard about the idea of making a beer cooler out of a pumpkin, I knew that this was an idea I could get behind.

According to Simplemost, sales of large pumpkins are increasing because people have found a way to turn their pumpkins into beer coolers. There's a couple easy ways to do this:

Hollow out your pumpkin, then fill it with ice and beer. Hollow out your pumpkin, then cut holes in the sides of your pumpkin for beer holes, then fill the gourd with ice.

It's that simple. In fact, there's actually a YouTube video that shows how to do option 2:

As for option 1 listed above, which may be the simplest option, there's this:

Of course, if it were me, I'd probably pick a different beer than Labatt Blue, but to each their own.

So there it is. Two ways to make a beer cooler out of a large pumpkin. It's the perfect life hack to get you in the festive mood for Halloween even if we all can't celebrate the holiday in the most traditional sense this year. Happy Halloween, everyone and cheers!