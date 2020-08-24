Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are Back at Starbucks This Week

According to Business Insider, Pumpkin Spice Lattes are coming back to Starbucks and are being released for the fall earlier than any year previously as they'll be back this week.

The drink will make it's fall debut for 2020 on Tuesday (August 25th) as several Starbucks locations around the country made the announcement via social media.

In a new twist, Starbucks also added a new hotline that customers can call and pick from a number of autumn themed sounds to listen to, such as a customer ordering a Pumpkin Spice Latte. Very subtle. The hotline number is 1-833-GET-FALL.

Despite the information from Business Insider, Starbucks has declined to officially comment on the Tuesday launch, which is something that you would do if you're only trying to give subtle hints about one of the most popular fall drinks there is. The August 25th launch of Pumpkin Spice Lattes will be one day earlier than the previous earliest launch of the fall drink from Starbucks, which came back in 2014 (August 26th).

Time to get basic, everyone! Enjoy your PSLs!