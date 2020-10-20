Pursuit Down I-25 Ends Safely South of Cheyenne

A pursuit that started around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday ended safely just south of Cheyenne.

According to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the pursuit started when a trooper attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle that was going southbound on I-25 just north of Wheatland.

The stolen car was a 2017 Hyundai Veloster stolen from the Pennington County, South Dakota area.

The driver of the stolen vehicle continued to flee south on Interstate 25, at times going over 100 mph. The pursuit continued south and entered into Laramie County, Wyoming, where troopers deployed spike strips. This aided in slowing the vehicle but did not stop the car. In the interest of public safety, the trooper attempted a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) maneuver. The stolen vehicle exited the roadway before coming to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle, who has been identified as 19-year-old Rapid City, South Dakota resident Tina Sky Trudell, was taken into custody without further incident.

Trudell was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of the stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude, reckless driving, speed, and other traffic-related offenses.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Department assisted with this incident.