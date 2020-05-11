Quarantine Just Boosted Mom’s ‘Salary’ to Almost Six Figures

Being a stay-at-home parent is truly a full-time job.

Although I don't have kids, I'm pretty sure that the role of parent is a full-time job, even if you aren't the primary caregiver. You kids are constantly on your mind and they play a major role in many of the decisions you make, if not all of them.

And don't even get me started on the physical portion of the job. Parents are chauffeurs, investigators, counselors, launderers, chefs, maids, etc. The list goes on and on and these are actually jobs that people get paid for.

So what if parents got paid for those jobs each day?

Well, they'd make a lot of money. Each year around Mother's Day the Mother's Day Index tells us the dollar-amount value of our primary caregivers, be it mom or dad. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Insure.com has found that the "salaries" of parents has gone up and we're willing to bet the pandemic is a huge contributing factor.

This year, the Index says stay at home moms/dads should make about $94,000.

The exact number is $93,920 which is a 32 percent increase from last year. The biggest portion of that pay comes from childcare at $25,532. Other large portions include "community and social services" at $11,040 and "home school teacher" at $9,420. There should also be some sort of annual bonus for every dirty diaper changed throughout the year. Again, I'm not a parent, but it seems absolutely necessary.