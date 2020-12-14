Quintessa Swindell To Play Cyclone In DC’s ‘Black Adam’ Movie

Dwayne Johnson and New Line Cinema’s Black Adam movie has found their Cyclone. Quintessa Swindell, known for portraying Tabitha on the Netflix teen drama series Trinkets, will take on the heroic role in the DC action flick. The news was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter earlier today.

Swindell joins Johnson as the titular supervillian-turned-antihero Black Adam. Additionally, the cast features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. Sarah Shahi has also been cast in an unannounced role. The project will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who recently worked with Johnson on Disney's upcoming movie Jungle Cruise. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani penned the latest draft of the script.

In the DC Comics, Cyclone is the superhero name of Maxine Hunkell, granddaughter of the 1940s heroine Red Tornado. Together, Cyclone, Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and Atom Smasher make up the Justice Society of America, a supergroup which precedes the Justice League. As a junior member of the JSA, Cyclone's powers include harnessing wind and generating sound.

Swindell identifies as non-binary and uses them/they pronouns. Along with starring in Trinkets, they have appeared in HBO’s smash hit series Euphoria and will be seen in Neil Burger's Voyagers opposite Colin Farrell and Tye Sheridan next year.

Black Adam has seen its share of delays this year due to Covid-19. Warner Bros. had the film slated for December 22, 2021, but that date is no longer set in stone. It might be a while before this Shazam! spinoff finally lifts off the ground.