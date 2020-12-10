Rachel McAdams Will Return for ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Dr. Christine Palmer, welcome to the Multiverse of Madness.

Rachel McAdams played the love interest in the first Doctor Strange — a character so marginal to the plot I confess I had to look up her name to write this article — and will return for the hero’s first sequel. According to Deadline, Dr. Palmer will indeed appear in the upcoming Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. They also note that McAdams joins a cast includes several returning supporting actors from the first Doctor Strange, which was released by Marvel back in 2016:

Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor also are expected to reprise their roles from the original film as, respectively, fellow sorcerer Wong and Strange’s compatriot-turned-nemesis Karl Mordo. And Elizabeth Olsen has been tapped to reprise her role as Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff.

Multiverse of Madness is being directed by Sam Raimi, making his return to the world of Marvel movies after helming the original Spider-Man trilogy.

The leading actress roles of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been a mixed bag through its first three phases. Gwyneth Paltrow managed to turn the Iron Man franchise into a nice showcase for her comic chemistry with Robert Downey Jr., and Hayley Atwell made a strong enough impression as Peggy Carter that she got her own spinoff series. At the other end of the spectrum there’s Liv Tyler, forgettably pining for Bruce Banner in The Incredible Hulk. Then again, these things sometimes work out — Natalie Portman will return as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder and get to become the title character’s female counterpart. So there’s a certainly a chance McAdams will get a role in Multiverse of Madness worthy of her talents.