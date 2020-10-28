Railroad Crossing Repairs to Close Portion of W. Lincolnway

Railroad crossing repairs will result in the closure of W. Lincolnway between Snyder Avenue and Bent Avenue next week, the City of Cheyenne announced Wednesday.

The repairs will begin on Sunday, Nov. 1, and are expected to be completed by Friday, Nov. 6, weather permitting.

Construction Manager Doug Klahn says detour routes (see map below) will be in place and business access in the area will be maintained.

City of Cheyenne