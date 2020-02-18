Raise a Glass! Today Is National Drink Wine Day

February 18th is National Drink Wine Day, a day set aside to celebrate fermented grape juice in all of its glory! So pick up a bottle on your way home from work (Make sure you have a corkscrew, or you're in for a frustrating night,) and enjoy a glass on this honorable holiday.

Do you prefer red or white? Traditional or country wine? Either way, this day serves mostly as a reminder to drink wine.

Wine has been shown by medical professionals to have many health benefits, including decreased liver disease, type II diabetes, stroke, and certain kinds of cancer. It boosts your immune system! It has antioxidants! It has even been touted to increase mental acuity and promote longevity.

As with all alcohol, however, you should always enjoy your wine responsibly.