Ridley Scott makes his TV directorial debut with Raised By Wolves, a new original series coming to HBO Max next month. The first trailer for the show is a bit enigmatic, but at the very least it teases Scott’s return to the world of high-minded science fiction. (He might have made a few of those kinds of movies you’ve heard of, like Blade Runner, Alien, and Prometheus.)

Watch the trailer right here:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

From executive producer Ridley Scott, Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Ridley Scott and androids just go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Raised by Wolves runs for ten episodes on the new HBO Max streaming service; Scott himself directed the first two installments. The series was created by Aaron Guzikowski, whose best known work to date is the script for 2013’s Prisoners, which was directed by Denis Villeneuve (who recently collaborated with Scott on Blade Runner 2049). Raised By Wolves premieres on HBO Max on September 3.