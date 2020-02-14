All of Randy Travis’ Albums, Ranked

From his game-changing 1986 debut Storms of Life to more recent explorations of gospel music and classic cover songs, Country Music Hall of Fame member Randy Travis has always brought honor, sensitivity and tradition to popular culture. In the process, he's put together a string of 20 albums without a complete dud.

This list only looks at Travis' major-label releases, which excludes earlier material recorded under his birth name, Randy Traywick, or as Randy Ray. We also skipped live albums and greatest hits compilations.

With those guidelines in mind, read on and rediscover your favorite of Travis' 20 studio albums.