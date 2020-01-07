Rascal Flatts have announced a farewell tour for 2020, but are they really done? We don't think so — and we've got their own words as proof.

The trio of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney announced the cities and dates for their Farewell — Life Is a Highway Tour on Tuesday morning (Jan. 7), breaking the news with a post online.

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," they say in a social media post. "As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell — Life Is a Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."

But the three musicians were singing a very different tune as recently as June of 2019, when they were in the middle of their Summer Playlist Tour.

"I mean, it's selling out everywhere. Things just couldn't be any better," Rooney told the Boot at the time.

"You've just gotta give God all the glory for giving us a platform to still continue to make music and do what we love to do and be able to touch peoples' hearts," he added. "We'll be here as long as they'll have us."

"I don't think we'll ever be one of those bands that can't play and [doesn't] make music together somehow," Jay DeMarcus observed. "And it may be years from now, when we're just doing the Opry a few times a year and [we're] old men sitting on our porch, sitting around playing with guitars."

That said, he acknowledged at the time that Rascal Flatts wouldn't always be able to maintain the pace of their hard-rocking live shows.

"You know, it'll look different as time goes on," he added. "But I think the three of us will be making music together, somehow, until one of us kicks the bucket."

In an appearance on CBS This Morning on Tuesday, the group revealed new music was on the way to coincide with their farewell tour, and though they have no further plans after that, they refused to close the door on the group entirely.

"We’re not gonna sign some pact that says we’re never gonna tour again or something like that. We all still love each other," DeMarcus says now, in 2020.

Rascal Flatts' Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour is slated to launch in Indianapolis on June 11 and run through Oct. 17. It wraps with a performance at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla.

