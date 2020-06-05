Rascal Flatts’ Debut Album: All the Songs, Ranked
Rascal Flatts are one of the best-known country acts of the 2000s and 2010s, thanks in part ot the foundation they laid with their self-titled debut album.
Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney released Rascal Flatts on June 6, 2000, via their original record label, Lyric Street Records. The album produced four Top 10 singles and was certified double platinum by RIAA; it also hit No. 3 on the country charts, and helped earn the Flatts the ACM's Top New Vocal Duo or Group honor in 2001.
Twenty years after Rascal Flatts' release, how do its tracks stack up? Read on to see how we rank 'em:
- 11
"Waiting All My Life"
Sometimes it feels like it's taken an incredibly long time to find true love: That is the idea behind Rascal Flatts' "Waiting All My Life," in which the group sings about holding out until they are able to find a perfect love.
"I've been waiting all my life to love you / All that time, I was dreaming of you / Your love, babe / I've been waiting all my life," the Flatts sing.
"Waiting All My Life" was written by Tommy Lee James and Rob Mathes.
- 10
"One Good Love"
In "One Good Love," Rascal Flatts sing about the influence that a single, powerful love can hold over all other heartbreak. The beginning of the song explains it best: "One good love / Erases all the bitter tears in an empty dancehall / All those lonely nights when she never called / It just don't seem so tragic after all / With one good love."
"One Good Love" was written by Annie Roboff and Marcus Hummon.
- 9
"See Me Through"
Navigating a serious relationship is hard enough to begin with, but it's even harder when it's someone's first go at something that's more than casual. In "See Me Through," Rascal Flatts sing directly to a partner, about sticking with them when things get a little rocky.
The lyrics urge that person to not give up if the protagonist falters and instead understand that they are trying their best at this new situation: "I know sometimes I let you down / But I'm still getting used to having you around / And if I ever make you cry / There's nothing I won't do to make things right / I'm not perfect, and that's for sure / A little time is all I'm asking for," Rascal Flatts sing.
"See Me Through" was written by the group's LeVox along with Bruce Miller and Eddie Schwartz.
- 8
"From Time to Time"
"From Time to Time" is another sweet track about appreciating the special someone in your life. Throughout the song, Rascal Flatts sing about how they may have regrets or forget things that have happened along the way, but they will never take love for granted.
"There'll never be minute of the day I won't think of you," sing Rascal Flatts in this Rich Alves and Bill Rice-penned song.
- 7
"It's Not Just Me"
The men of Rascal Flatts are looking for their soulmates in "It's Not Just Me." The song's lyrics talk about wanting to find that missing piece, and hoping they aren't the only ones. The chorus summarizes the feeling behind the track: "Tell me that you live for love / That forever is never enough / That you've waited all your life to see / That you want so badly to believe / Tell me that it's not just me."
"It's Not Just Me" was written by the group's DeMarcus and Marcus Hummon.
- 6
"Some Say"
In "Some Say," Rascal Flatts aim to prove the naysayers wrong. Instead of giving up on their dreams, the men are determined to get the girl, the house, the kids and everything else they've ever wanted. Throughout the track, the group sings about accomplishing their life goals despite what other people think. In the en,d things work out, with the men telling their love interests to "look where we are."
Don Pfrimmer and Danny Orton wrote "Some Say."
- 5
"This Everyday Love"
"This Everyday Love" is a feel-good tune all about soaking in the love that comes from a healthy and fun relationship. The uptempo song was released as the second single from Rascal Flatts and reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart; Gene Nelson and Danny Wells co-wrote it.
- 4
"While You Loved Me"
"While You Loved Me" was released as the third single from Rascal Flatts in March of 2001. The ballad broke into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, peaking at No. 7.
The emotional song is about an intense love that sadly came to an end when the woman leaves. The group reflects on their feelings, singing, "I was born the day you kissed me / And I died inside the night you left me / But I lived, oh, how I lived (I lived) / While you loved me."
"While You Loved Me" was penned by Kim Williams, Danny Wells and Marty Dodson.
- 3
"Long Slow Beautiful Dance"
Despite not being tapped as a single, "Long Slow Beautiful Dance" was able to capture fans' hearts, and airtime on country radio. The touching song is based around hoping that a relationship will last forever after it starts with an intimate slow dance.
The group explains how falling in love happens: "A deep breath and baby steps / That's how the whole thing starts / It's a long, slow, beautiful dance / To the beat of a heart." Kevin Fisher and Fred Wilhelm wrote those lyrics.
- 2
"I'm Movin' On"
Released as the fourth single from Rascal Flatts, "I'm Movin' On" was written by Phillip White and D. Vincent Williams. The song tells a story about making the choice to put demons to rest and move on with your life, and the cathartic track landed at No. 4 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. "I'm Movin' On" was also named Song of the Year at the 38th annual ACM Awards.
- 1
"Prayin' for Daylight"
Flatts' debut single, "Prayin' for Daylight," was the first song they ever cut as a group, released in February of 2000. It topped the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart (now Hot Country Songs), and stuck around on that chart for a total of 31 weeks.
"Prayin' for Daylight" not only put Rascal Flatts on the map in country music, it also solidified their place as an act that could do no wrong. It would be eight years before they dropped a single that didn't hit the Top 10.