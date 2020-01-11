Rascal Flatts Ask Fans to Help Put Together Farewell Tour Setlist

Rascal Flatts are asking fans for their help in putting together the setlist for their upcoming Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour.

The trio of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney turned to Instagram on Friday (Jan. 10) to ask fans for their input, writing, "What would your dream RF setlist be for 2020? Comment below."

The members of Rascal Flatts appeared on CBS This Morning on Tuesday morning (Jan. 7) to announce the tour, and simultaneously posted the news to social media.

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," they wrote. "As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell — Life Is a Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."

The group are walking away by celebrating twenty years together, and they've got a full year planned for their fans that will include new music. Though they have no plans to record or tour after that, they stopped short of saying they would never work together again.

"We don't have any plans right now," DeMarcus states. "We want to take the year and focus on a celebration and thanking our fans for 20 wonderful years. You know, road years are like dog years. You age seven times."

"We’re not gonna sign some pact that says we’re never gonna tour again or something like that," he adds. "We all still love each other."

Rascal Flatts' Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour launches in Indianapolis on June 11. It's slated to run through Oct. 17, wrapping with a performance at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla.

