Rascal Flatts Announce Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour
After 20 years as a band, Rascal Flatts are calling it quits. The country trio announced their breakup and a farewell tour on Tuesday morning (Jan. 7).
A list of Rascal Flatts' announced farewell tour dates is below. More information is forthcoming.
Rascal Flatts, 2020 Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour Dates:
6/11 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
6/12 Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
6/13 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
6/25 Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
6/27 Pittsburgh, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
7/18 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
7/23 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/3 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
9/4 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
9/5 Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
9/10 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
9/11 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
9/12 Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live
9/17 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
9/18 Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
9/19 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
10/1 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/2 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/3 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
10/7 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/9 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
10/10 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/15 Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/16 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/17 West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
