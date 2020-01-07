Rascal Flatts Announce Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour

After 20 years as a band, Rascal Flatts are calling it quits. The country trio announced their breakup and a farewell tour on Tuesday morning (Jan. 7).

A list of Rascal Flatts' announced farewell tour dates is below. More information is forthcoming.

Rascal Flatts, 2020 Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour Dates:

6/11 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

6/12 Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/13 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6/25 Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/27 Pittsburgh, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

7/18 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

7/23 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/3 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9/4 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

9/5 Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/10 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/11 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/12 Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live

9/17 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/18 Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

9/19 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

10/1 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/2 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/3 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/7 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/9 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

10/10 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/15 Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/16 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/17 West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

