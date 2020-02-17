Rascal Flatts Farewell Tour Coming to Red Rocks

Rascal Flatts will perform October 7 at Red Rocks Amphitheater on their "Life is a Highway" farewell tour.

Pre-sale beings at 10 a.m. on Thursday (Feb.20). Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday (Feb. 21).

The Farewell Life Is a Highway Tour will still begin on June 11 in Indianapolis but will now close with a show in Nashville on Oct. 30.

Rascal Flatts said this to Taste of Country:

When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell — Life Is a Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings.

The band announced the original slate of tour dates on social media on Jan. 7.

Source: Taste of Country