Rascal Flatts Farewell Tour Coming to Red Rocks
Rascal Flatts will perform October 7 at Red Rocks Amphitheater on their "Life is a Highway" farewell tour.
Pre-sale beings at 10 a.m. on Thursday (Feb.20). Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday (Feb. 21).
The Farewell Life Is a Highway Tour will still begin on June 11 in Indianapolis but will now close with a show in Nashville on Oct. 30.
Rascal Flatts said this to Taste of Country:
When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell — Life Is a Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings.
The band announced the original slate of tour dates on social media on Jan. 7.
Source: Taste of Country
What makes a road trip even more fun? Bringing friends along! Excited to announce the addition of @iamchrislane, @chaserice, @avenuebeat, @cayleehammack, @kingcalaway, @mattstellmusic and @rachelwammack to select dates on the #RascalFlattsFarewell Tour. We’ve also added new shows, including hometown stops in Columbus and Nashville! Tickets are on sale this Friday, February 21 at 10AM local time at RascalFlatts.com