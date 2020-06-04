All of Rascal Flatts’ Singles, Ranked
Over the course of a massively successful, two decade-long career, Rascal Flatts have become an essential part of the soundtrack to country music fans' lives. Since 2000, the trio has dropped 11 studio albums as well as a collection of their greatest hits, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart a whopping 14 times.
At the beginning of 2020, Rascal Flatts delivered sad news to their fans, explaining that after a planned banner year of touring and performances in celebration of their 20th anniversary as a group, they'd be calling it quits. Many wondered whether their breakup was really going to be as final as they made it sound, but the group's reasoning ultimately makes sense: Although they are sad to say goodbye to the era of Rascal Flatts, all three bandmates feel that it is simply time to move on.
Before Jay DeMarcus, Joe Don Rooney and Gary LeVox's final bow, they scheduled their massive Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trek is been canceled, meaning fans won't have one last chance to watch the Flatts run through their massive discography and celebrate all of the hits that listeners have come to know and love over the course of their career.
The band has been around for so long, in fact, that many of their fans might not even have been born when they put out their earliest singles, such as 2000's "Prayin' for Daylight" and 2001's "I'm Movin' On." Whether you're brushing up on your Flatts knowledge before heading out to see them on tour or just getting to know an undiscovered side of this beloved country trio, there's always something new to learn about in the group's massive catalogue.
Below, The Boot counts down Every. Single. One. of Rascal Flatts' singles (39 in all!), dating back to the first song they ever cut -- back before they had a record deal, or even a name for their band.
- 39
“Back to Us” (2017)
The title track of and second single to be released from Rascal Flatts’ 10th studio album, “Back to Us” is a fist-pumping anthem that resolves to restore a damaged romantic relationship to its happier days. While the song has its moments, neither the vocal line nor the production demonstrates Rascal Flatts at their best.
- 38
“Stand” (2007)
The fourth and final single to come off of Me and My Gang, “Stand” earned Rascal Flatts a No. 1 hit as a poppy ode to grit and determination. Though the song added a strong message of hope and support to the trio’s discography, the vocals and musical style were comparatively a little lackluster and unimaginative. Still, “Stand” garnered some attention in the pop sphere as well as in the country format, proving once again Rascal Flatts’ potential for widespread appeal.
- 37
"Why" (2009)
Rascal Flatts' powerful, piano-driven "Why" tells the painful story of a young life cut short by suicide. The ballad has personal resonance for all three bandmates, who each know someone who died by suicide.
Four years before the trio released their rendition of the track, Faith Hill recorded "Why" for her 2005 album Fireflies, though it ultimately didn't make the final cut. However, not only did the song see the light of day when Rascal Flatts released it as a single off of their 2009 album Unstoppable, Hill ultimately returned to the song for her 2016 project Deep Cuts. She has said that "Why" is a favorite track of her husband, fellow superstar Tim McGraw.
- 36
"Here" (2008)
The fifth single to be released off of Rascal Flatts' album Still Feels Good, "Here" became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in January of 2009. The song has a powerful backstory: It was penned by songwriters Jeffrey Steele and Steve Robson shortly after Steele lost his 13-year-old son Alex in a tragic accident. However, the song lacked the poignant specificity of many other Rascal Flatts ballads, and for many listeners, simply seemed like a less concentrated version of the group's mega-hit from a few years prior, "Bless the Broken Road."
- 35
"Feels Like Today" (2004)
The first single to be released from Rascal Flatts' 2004 studio album of the same name, "Feels Like Today" ascended to the No. 9 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart upon its release. Filled with soaring vocals and an empowering, anthemic sense of promise, the song easily encapsulated the trio's sense of positivity and high-energy live show. "Feels Like Today" might even have gone on to be one of the group's most memorable hits were it not for the steep competition that album provided in terms of the singles it produced: "Bless the Broken Road," "Fast Cars and Freedom" and "Skin (Sarabeth)" were all also singles released off of Feels Like Today.
- 34
"Me and My Gang" (2006)
File this one under: Props for taking a chance on something new. Featuring the kind of guitar-heavy swagger that groups such as Big & Rich were incorporating into their sound as well as a talk-box (which was all but unheard of in country music), "Me and My Gang" represented something absolutely new for Rascal Flatts. It was an interesting experiment, and it paid off: The song went to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. But while fans appreciated the band's willingness to step away from their wheelhouse, it would have felt like a waste of Gary LeVox's stunning signature voice if the group had spent too much time exploring this different side of country music.
- 33
"Unstoppable" (2010)
The final single from and title track of Rascal Flatts' 2009 studio album -- their last on Lyric Street Records before signing a new deal with Big Machine Records -- "Unstoppable" is a power ballad filled with encouragement and the trio's signature harmony and vocal runs. The song resonated with listeners in a big way, jumping to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2010, and the band also recorded a special version of "Unstoppable" for the 2010 Winter Olympics.
- 32
"Rewind" (2014)
By the time Rascal Flatts released “Rewind,” they already had 32 singles and eight studio albums under their belts, and the song finds the trio slipping seamlessly into a well-established signature sound. The biggest difference was a switch-up in producers: This single was the first the band would co-produce, alongside multi-genre producer Howard Benson as well as the group’s longtime collaborator Dann Huff. The directional shift would pivot Rascal Flatts’ trajectory primarily in terms of a swing toward a genre-bending, self-directed style: The band kept their signature harmonies and penchant for sweeping love songs intact despite any changes in production.
- 31
“Easy” (feat. Natasha Bedingfield) (2011)
These days, collaborations between country stars and their pop counterparts are a dime a dozen. But back in 2011, when Rascal Flatts shipped their duet with Natasha Bedingfield to radio, it wasn’t just an unusual thing for the band to collaborate with a pop artist: It was a fairly unusual thing for the genre, too. As a song, “Easy” got mixed reviews; however, it did notch Rascal Flatts their fifth Top 20 hit at Adult Contemporary radio, as well as allow a fresh voice and perspective into the trio’s by-then familiar formula of cresting harmonies and acrobatic vocal runs.
- 30
“This Everyday Love” (2000)
Peaking in mid-2000 as the second single from Rascal Flatts’ self-titled debut album, “This Everyday Love” is trademark vintage Rascal Flatts, full of bouncy rhythms and a danceable beat. The song is a celebration of a rock-solid relationship that never gets old, and though its subject matter was markedly different from “Prayin’ for Daylight,” the debut single that directly preceded its release, the two songs have striking musical similarities.
“Prayin’ for Daylight” was a massive hit for Rascal Flatts, and the comparison probably hurt “This Everyday Love” in the long run, as some criticized the group for re-hashing what was at the time their big hit. The band was young, and listeners’ concerns that they might be a one-trick pony were soon assuaged with the release of tracks such as “I’m Movin’ On,” but at the time, the similarities distracted from the staying power of “This Everyday Love."
- 29
“Every Day” (2008)
Released in the midst of a massive winning streak for Rascal Flatts, “Every Day” was the band’s 19th consecutive Top 10 hit and ultimately peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. While the subject matter of love and devotion was by then familiar territory for the trio, a triple-meter time signature and effortless key modulations kept things interesting. On top of that, the piano line and anthemic, soaring vocals converge to craft an irresistible song centered around the simple message that “Every day, you save my life.”
- 28
“Here Comes Goodbye” (2009)
While Rascal Flatts had long perfected the art of the dazzling, theatrical love song by 2009, they turned that formula in a darker direction for “Here Comes Goodbye,” a song about the dread and desperation of knowing that heartbreak’s coming, and being powerless to stop it. Upon its release, some argued that “Here Comes Goodbye” fell on the wrong side of the fine line between high drama and schmaltz; still, others felt it was a compelling experiment for the trio, albeit a more subtle departure from their typical sound than they’d made a few years prior with “Me and My Gang.”
The song also has an intriguing origin story: It was co-written by American Idol Season 6 finalist Chris Sligh. In 2013, another Idol finalist -- Kree Harrison -- would perform the song on Idol’s stage.
- 27
"Payback" (2014)
Once again, Rascal Flatts tipped their hat to “Me and My Gang” with the catchy and rhythm-forward “Payback," a song written by three then-little known songwriters, including Ryan Hurd. The song put aside the trio’s penchant for drama-filled love stories in favor of something groovier, both stylistically and in terms of subject matter. It landed at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, but for Rascal Flatts, that was a miss: At the time, it was the only single the group had ever released that didn’t make it into the Top 20. Still, it’s hard to deny the feel-good groove and live show potential of “Payback.”
- 26
"While You Loved Me" (2001)
Over the course of their career, Rascal Flatts have become masters of the power ballad. Arguably, that all dates back to the release of “While You Loved Me,” the third single the group ever released to radio. Following “Prayin’ for Daylight” and “This Everyday Love,” the song saw the trio change in their jaunty rhythms and upbeat sonic style for the kind of soaring, achingly earnest love song that would go on to become their trademark. “While You Loved Me” became a Top 10 hit for Rascal Flatts after its March 2001 release.
- 25
"Summer Nights" (2009)
Rascal Flatts are known for their genre-bending sound, pop inflections and vocal harmony-forward style, but they’re still a country band -- and like any good country band, they need at least a few feel-good bangers about having fun in the summertime. Enter “Summer Nights,” a fiddle-studded, danceable party anthem that the band included on their sixth studio album, Unstoppable. The single hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country chart late in the summer of 2009.
- 24
"Back to Life" (2018)
In 2018, Rascal Flatts were at a crossroads: They had 10 studio albums to their name, and they were looking toward their next musical chapter, but they were beginning to turn away from the idea of a traditional album cycle in favor of the ever-more-popular tactic of releasing just one song at a time. To kick off the next stage of their career, they released “Back to Life,” a song co-written by Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney.
The song showcased Gary LeVox’s lush harmony and was unapologetic about blending in other genre influences, winning over fans with the subject matter’s sweet, pure authenticity. Though the song barely cracked the Top 20 at country radio, it did usher in the current era of the group: one that ultimately included Jay DeMarcus’ decision to found his own Christian label, and the trio’s eventual decision to disband.
- 23
"Changed" (2012)
While "Changed" never became one of Rascal Flatts' signature songs in the country genre, it marked a powerful foray into a gospel sound that has influenced, to greater or lesser extent, every song they've ever released. The song spotlights Gary LeVox's incomparable vocals while also delivering a more personal story of faith than ever before -- and, in the music video for the song, a starring role for Charles Esten.
- 22
"Banjo" (2012)
Songwriters Neil Thrasher and Wendell Mobley got the idea for this backwoods anthem after Thrasher gave Mobley an extensive, colorful description of how to get to Gary LeVox’s middle-of-nowhere farm for a writing session. Although that fateful appointment wasn’t the session that ultimately produced “Banjo,” the two writers kept kicking around the idea of a place that was so far back in the country that the only way to get there was to “keep going until you hear a banjo.” The trope is a tried and true formula at country radio, and it proved successful for Rascal Flatts, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in May of 2012.
- 21
"Take Me There" (2007)
“Take Me There,” which was co-written by Kenny Chesney, was the first single to come off of Rascal Flatts’ fifth studio album, Still Feels Good. The song’s lyrics describe the first stages of a relationship with someone hesitant to let new love in, and though Chesney remembers immediately gravitating toward the song’s intimate message, he ultimately decided to pass on recording “Take Me There,” telling CMT that he felt he’d already covered similar musical ground.
Instead, Rascal Flatts took the song to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, where it became their third consecutive No. 1 hit.
- 20
"Skin (Sarabeth)" (2005)
Rascal Flatts have proved their knack for writing tearjerkers several times over, but perhaps never so successfully as with “Skin (Sarabeth).” Originally included as a hidden track called only “Skin” on their Feels Like Today album, the song generated a grassroots following and even charted on radio before it was released as a single. It told the story of a young girl diagnosed with leukemia, who is devastated after a course of chemotherapy causes all her hair to fall out just before her high school prom. Though she tries to convince her boyfriend not to take her to the big dance, he arrives at her family’s doorstep wearing a tuxedo and a completely shaved head.
The song’s impact was so striking that Rascal Flatts re-released it as a single later in the year, and it climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
- 19
“I Won’t Let Go” (2011)
Though Gary LeVox is often hailed for his complex vocal runs and soaring high notes, “I Won’t Let Go” showcases a softer, simpler side backed by a strong lyric, and the results are powerful. “I Won’t Let Go” is a ballad that speaks to anyone going through hard times, from the loss of a loved one or a turbulent personal situation to a relationship with a higher power. “I Won’t Let Go” hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart -- Rascal Flatts' 28th single overall -- and clearly showed how the group had matured over the first decade of their career.
- 18
“Come Wake Me Up” (2012)
Powerhouse, smitten ballads are Rascal Flatts’ bread and butter, and “Come Wake Me Up” brought them squarely back into that wheelhouse in 2012, with all the vocal theatrics and glamorized production that that entails. The music video for this song is a standout in Rascal Flatts’ impressively creative catalog of videos, starring Joe Don Rooney and his wife, Tiffany Fallon, as a troubled but fantastically wealthy couple, embroiled in a poolside argument at their glamorous home. While some would argue that the drama of this song borders on histrionic, there’s no doubt that, whether you love or hate it, “Come Wake Me Up” is classic Rascal Flatts.
- 17
"Winner at a Losing Game" (2007)
Rascal Flatts switched up their stylistic influences for “Winner at a Losing Game,” a song that the band remembers as the first they wrote entirely as a trio. The three artists wrote the track in part as an homage to their mutual love of the rock group the Eagles, and that influence comes through loud and clear in the finished product, which netted a positive response from some more rock-inclined listeners who might not otherwise be huge fans of Rascal Flatts’ catalog.
“Winner at a Losing Game” is the second single off of Still Feels Good, and ultimately rose to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
- 16
"Riot" (2014)
The third single to come from Rascal Flatts’ Rewind album, “Riot” may only have climbed as high as No. 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, but its lithe, masterful vocal line and intricate take on heartbreak has kept the song high on the list of fan favorites ever since its release. The song has aged particularly well amid the rise of acts such as Dan + Shay, who borrow some of Rascal Flatts’ plaintive vocal style for hits including “Tequila.”
- 15
"Fast Cars and Freedom" (2005)
Rascal Flatts were no strangers to country radio success by the time they notched their fourth No. 1 with “Fast Cars and Freedom.” But this song was a no-brainer: With rolling guitar lines, energy high enough to elevate a fast-paced live show and a nostalgic take on young love and summer nights, it kept Rascal Flatts’ already established momentum rolling. “Fast Cars and Freedom” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart during the summer of 2005.
- 14
"Bob That Head" (2008)
A year before “Summer Nights” became Rascal Flatts’ party anthem du jour, there was “Bob That Head,” another spoken word-style country earworm dedicated to the power of good music when played often, and loud. While Billy Joe Shaver had another ... uh, decidedly NSFW idea of what it meant to “bob that head” along to the music booming through the speakers of a pickup truck, Rascal Flatts enlisted fans to dance along to their favorite tunes for the song’s music video, which was filmed at two different stops on the 2008 Bob That Head Tour.
The fourth single from their Still Feels Good album, “Bob That Head” was the first single from Rascal Flatts that didn’t hit the Top 10 at country radio.
- 13
"Why Wait" (2010)
“Why Wait” wasn’t just Rascal Flatts’ first single off of their seventh studio album, Nothing Like This: It was also the first single the band put out after signing their new deal with Big Machine Records. The band had a lot riding on their new song, and, similarly, the song’s lyrics tell a story of someone putting all his cards on the table, proposing to his girlfriend and asking her to elope with him to Las Vegas.
Fortunately for both the guy in the song and Rascal Flatts, “Why Wait” went exactly to plan: The girl said yes, and the song went to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, becoming Rascal Flatts’ 11th chart-topping hit.
- 12
"I Melt" (2003)
Rascal Flatts’ catalog includes plenty of romantic ballads filled with love declarations and devotion -- but in this song, it’s all about lust. “I Melt” earned the trio the No. 2 spot on the charts after its release in July of 2003, although between the sultry lyrics and even sultrier music video, the song proved too hot for some folks to handle. The clip featured model Christina Auria taking a (tastefully staged) shower, as well as a peek at Joe Don Rooney’s bare butt; TV network Great American Country banned the clip once Rascal Flatts declined to produce an edited version.
- 11
"Yours If You Want It" (2017)
The first single to be issued off of Rascal Flatts’ 10th studio album, Back to Us, “Yours If You Want It” is a fun, high-energy jaunt through some of the band’s best-loved stomping grounds. Combine smitten, all-in lyrics with powerful vocals and a pop-inflected production style, and “Yours If You Want It” quickly emerged as a standout track in Rascal Flatts’ collection of singles. The song became a chart-topping hit at country radio.
A somber footnote to the trajectory of “Yours If You Want It”: One of its co-writers, Andrew Dorff, died at the age of 40 shortly before the song was released.
- 10
"I Like the Sound of That" (2015)
“I Like the Sound of That” landed in Rascal Flatts’ lap in 2015, after being written by an all-star trio of songwriters: Nashville mainstay Jesse Frasure, Dan + Shay bandmate Shay Mooney and pop artist Meghan Trainor. The fourth and final single to be released off of Rascal Flatts’ 2015 studio album Rewind, “I Like the Sound of That” delivered a feel-good groove and the expertly-crafted harmonies that fans of the trio had long ago come to love. While the song didn’t push Rascal Flatts’ style in any brand-new directions, it brought a comfortable familiarity to the table, proving once again the group’s hitmaking talents.
- 9
"I'm Movin' On" (2001)
Few Rascal Flatts songs can match the emotional power of “I’m Movin’ On,” a hushed ballad that demonstrated a range and depth the trio hadn’t yet shown at the time they released it. Their fourth career single, and the fourth on their debut album, “I’m Movin’ On” may not have been Rascal Flatts’ first radio hit, but it was certainly the first time they proved that they could cut meaty, poignant songs as easily as they could cut feel-good anthems.
“I’m Movin’ On” earned Rascal Flatts an ACM Award for Song of the Year in 2003. At the same ceremony, they also took home the title of Top Vocal Group.
- 8
“These Days” (2002)
Nostalgia is a major source of inspiration for any country band, and Rascal Flatts proved they were no exception with the release of “These Days,” the leading single from their sophomore album, Melt. The storyline follows a guy who unexpectedly runs into an ex at an airport and can’t help but think back to all the good times they shared together. With a feel-good melody and just a touch of sadness, the song was so special that after they heard it, the band says, they bumped a song from their completely finished album in order to make room to add “These Days.”
The song became Rascal Flatts' very first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, which was at the time called Hot Country Singles & Tracks.
- 7
“Love You Out Loud” (2003)
Uptempo rhythms and an irrepressible spirit are the hallmarks of this classic from Rascal Flatts’ early career. “It’s Rascal Flatts to a ‘T’. It’s energy, fun, all about being in love, and what any man would want to do for his girl,” Joe Don Rooney explained of the song on the group’s website.
Once again, there’s nothing especially revelatory or new about “Love You Out Loud,” but it’s a feel-good tune that solidified the group as one of country music’s most talented up-and-coming acts. The song was released as the second single off their sophomore album, and ultimately hit No. 3 at country radio.
- 6
"My Wish" (2006)
All three members of Rascal Flatts are proud parents these days, but even before they all became dads themselves, they knew right away that “My Wish” was a special song when they heard it. Written by Jeffrey Steele and Steve Robson, “My Wish” was inspired by a conversation Steele had with his youngest daughter, in which she jokingly accused him of loving her older sisters more because he’d written a song for them, but not her. While the daughter responded to “My Wish” in typical teenage fashion -- with an eyeroll -- the song went on to be a huge success with Rascal Flatts fans, parents and non-parents alike. It went No. 1 on the country charts in December of 2006.
- 5
“Life Is a Highway” (2006)
For Rascal Flatts, “Life Is a Highway” became one of those rare cover performances that earned them so much success it practically became their song. It was originally released in 1991 by Canadian singer-songwriter Tom Cochrane, and became a No. 1 hit in his native country. Fifteen years later, though, Rascal Flatts took the song to a national level, recording it for the soundtrack to the Pixar movie Cars.
Rascal Flatts found success with their rendition of “Life Is a Highway,” and not only on country radio: It cracked the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
- 4
"Mayberry" (2003)
This song is arguably Rascal Flatts’ definitive nostalgic offering. An homage to the fictional town of Mayberry, where “everything is black and white” and life is a little simpler and slower, the song invites listeners to step out of their hectic present-day lives for a few minutes and think back to their own versions of “Mayberry”: the little towns where they grew up.
Sure, the subject matter might strike some as a little corny, but the real reason why “Mayberry” ranks this high on the list is its complex instrumentation, delicate balance between fiddle and banjo and intricately crafted syncopation. Rascal Flatts had already proved their ability to deliver tight harmonies and a catchy groove, but “Mayberry” was the first indication that the band was maturing.
- 3
“Prayin’ for Daylight” (2000)
“Prayin’ for Daylight” was the single that kicked off Rascal Flatts’ career, although one of its writers, Steve Bogard, told the Tennesseean in 2019 that the band cut it before they had a label deal -- or even a name! With its harmony-forward vocals and bouncy, infectious groove, “Prayin' for Daylight” reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart (now known as Hot Country Songs). It also introduced fans in the country genre and beyond to Rascal Flatts’ distinctive sound, one that would not only go on to define the band but also influence legions of musical up-and-comers in the years that lay ahead.
- 2
"Bless the Broken Road" (2004)
Out of a catalog filled with outstanding love ballads, “Bless the Broken Road” is Rascal Flatts’ finest. The song tells the story of how all of life’s ups and downs ultimately lead two people together, in a lasting relationship that’s only made sweeter by all the hardships that led up to it. The song spent five weeks at the top of the charts, went platinum and earned the band a Grammy nomination in 2005.
To this day, “Bless the Broken Road” is a popular choice as a first dance song and a live show highlight, and bandmate Jay DeMarcus connected to the song so personally that he nods to it in the title of his memoir. For many fans, “Bless the Broken Road” is the definitive Rascal Flatts song, and it’s neck-and-neck with the No. 1 song on this list.
- 1
"What Hurts the Most" (2006)
“What Hurts the Most” is another instance of Rascal Flatts taking a cover song and making it their own -- so much so that even longtime Flatts fans may be surprised to learn that the band’s greatest breakup ballad was originally recorded by Mark Wills in 2003. It was also released as a single by pop artist Jo O’Meara and covered by Irish group Bellefire, but all those versions would ultimately pale in comparison to Rascal Flatts’ epic take on the track.
There are arguments for both “Bless the Broken Road” and “What Hurts the Most” as the trio’s best song ever, but while “Bless the Broken Road” is a little too lovesick for more cynical listeners, “What Hurts the Most” has something for everybody. High drama? Check. Passion? Check. Sky-high vocal runs and R&B-influenced, syncopated rhythms? Check and check. The song’s great if you’re going through a breakup, but even if you’re not, you can still jam out to its moody, broody grooves and appreciate Gary LeVox’s vocals at their incomparable best.