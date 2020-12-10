Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Moves to Disney Plus

Another huge 2021 blockbuster will debut on streaming the same day it hits theaters.

After Warner Bros. moved its entire 2021 slate to HBO Max, Disney announced at its December investor presentation that its next original animated feature, Raya and the Last Dragon, would now premiere on Disney+ as well as theaters in early 2021. It will be offered through Disney’s “Premier Access,” the same release the company first tried on 2020’s Mulan; viewers get to watch a theatrical movie earlier than normal, but they have to pay a premium price on top of their monthly Disney+ subscription to do it.

With Mulan, the Premier Access price was $29.99. Thus far, Disney has not announced a price for Raya and the Last Dragon. Interestingly, Raya is the first title since Mulan that Disney is releasing with “Premier Access.” When Pixar’s Soul debuts on Disney+ this Christmas, it will be included with the price of a subscription.

Disney also unveiled a new poster for the film:

Here is the official plot description for Raya and the Last Dragon:

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina, Raya and the Last Dragon will now premiere on Disney+ and in theaters on March 5.