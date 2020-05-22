Ready For Football? Check Out This Denver Broncos Hype Video

The Denver Broncos have quietly created a roster that is a force to be reckoned with.

By adding key players on offense and defense, the Broncos (and Broncos fans) are hoping that this 2020 season will have a good outcome.

Ready to see the Broncos in action? Here's a hype video to prepare you, if you weren't already.

Denver finished 2019 with then-rookie Drew Lock starting as quarterback. Fans are hopeful that Lock can lock down some wins and maybe even give the Broncos a shot at the Super Bowl.

See the predicted Denver Broncos 2020 lineup here.

Source: BroncosWire