Ready For Football? Check Out This Denver Broncos Hype Video
The Denver Broncos have quietly created a roster that is a force to be reckoned with.
By adding key players on offense and defense, the Broncos (and Broncos fans) are hoping that this 2020 season will have a good outcome.
Ready to see the Broncos in action? Here's a hype video to prepare you, if you weren't already.
Denver finished 2019 with then-rookie Drew Lock starting as quarterback. Fans are hopeful that Lock can lock down some wins and maybe even give the Broncos a shot at the Super Bowl.
See the predicted Denver Broncos 2020 lineup here.
Source: BroncosWire
