Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have called off the upcoming June dates of their Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas residency due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The musicians announced the news in posts to social media on Friday (May 1), writing, "The June 10-20 performances of Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas are unfortunately cancelled."

According to the statement, refunds for tickets to those dates will be available at the original point of purchase and may take as long as 30 days to process.

So far, the pandemic has not affected the dates that are tentatively still scheduled for the fall.

"We look forward to returning to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace October 7-17!" the announcement assures fans.

It's the second round of shows the superstars have had impacted in Vegas this year. On March 18, they announced that the residency dates for April 8-18 were being rescheduled "out of an abundance of caution."

McEntire has also postponed her solo tour that was slated for 2020, and Brooks & Dunn have pushed back their 2020 Reboot Tour.