Reba McEntire Named 2019 CMT Artist of a Lifetime

Reba McEntire is being bestowed with yet another honor. The legendary country star will receive the Artist of a Lifetime award at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony.

In addition to a multi-decade career in country music that produced hits in "Fancy," The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" and "Does He Love You," the multi-faceted McEntire has also found successful roles in theatre and TV, earning praise for her Broadway debut as Annie Oakley in the musical Annie Get Your Gun in 2001 and as the lead role on her TV series Reba, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination in 2003. The 16-time ACM Awards winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member has also won three Grammys, one of which for her gospel album Sing It Now, which was named Best Roots Gospel Album at the 2018 ceremony. She was also one of the awardees at the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in 2018.

"I have loved entertaining people since I was a little girl and after being in the music business more than 40 years, I’m still having so much fun! For CMT to recognize me as the ‘Artist of A Lifetime’ is pretty special,” McEntire says in a press release.

She follows in the footsteps of a handful of her fellow icons; Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Kenny Rogers and Merle Haggard have also received the CMT Artist of a Lifetime accolade.

Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay and Kane Brown have been named as the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year, recognizing their accomplishments in the genre over the past year. The live show will feature a variety of performances and collaborations that shine a spotlight on the honorees' songs. McEntire will receive the Artist of a Lifetime award during the ceremony when it airs live from the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Oct 16.