Reba McEntire's 2020 arena tour has been moved to 2021 due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. There is some good news for fans, though: The country icon has already announced the rescheduled dates.

McEntire's arena tour will now begin in Evansville, Ind., on July 8, 2021, and will wrap up on Aug. 14, 2021, in Grand Rapids, Mich.; the full list of rescheduled dates is below. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new show dates, but fans who cannot attend should be on the lookout for an email regarding refunds.

"I can’t wait to see everybody when we know it’s safe to gather again,” McEntire says in a press release. "We’ve worked so hard on this new show, and I’ll be ready to go as soon as we get the green light!"

McEntire originally announced her 2020 arena tour in November, well before the coronavirus pandemic began shutting down live music and other large events in the United States in mid-March. As safer-at-home orders began being enacted across the country, the singer pushed her trek to July, rather than its original March 20 start date, before postponing until next year.

McEntire also had plans to spend more time in Las Vegas, Nev., with good friends Brooks & Dunn this year, for their long-running Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas residency. All of their scheduled shows through June have been canceled.

Reba McEntire, 2021 Arena Tour Dates:

July 8 -- Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

July 9 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center

July 10 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

July 15 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

July 16 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

July 17 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

July 22 -- Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center

July 30 -- Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

Aug. 6 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 7 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Aug. 12 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Aug. 13 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Aug. 14 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena