Reba McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn recently indulged in a little fun with their first movie date.

The couple masked up and headed to the local AMC movie theater to enjoy a private screening of Tom Hanks' new movie, News of the World, as part of the theatre chain's new socially-distanced experience offered during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two did not shy away from indulging in all the snacks, heading into the theater with a shopping bag size of popcorn and soda in hand, while the singer later indulged in a bag of Reese's Pieces.

Another snap shows the country icon waving hello from one of the theater's leather chairs before Rex joins her for a smiling selfie, the pair making themselves comfortable by spreading out across an entire row of seats.

"AMC offers private screenings.... we took them up on it. First movie date!" McEntire captions the date night pictures, and according to one of her hashtags, she and Linn "loved" the film.

McEntire and Linn, an actor who's appeared in a range of TV shows including CSI: Miami, Better Call Saul and Young Sheldon, confirmed their relationship in October of 2020. It turns out the two have been in the same circle for decades; they met in 1991 on the set of Kenny Rogers' film The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw and have kept in touch ever since. The two reconnected prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the friendship blossomed into romance soon after.

"So it was just like good friends getting back together having dinner in January, and then we started texting and talking on the telephone, getting to know each other better during the quarantine," McEntire explains.

You Think You Know Reba McEntire?