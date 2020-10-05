Reba McEntire has a new man in her life: CSI: Miami star Rex Linn. During the "Dating" episode of her Living & Learning With Reba McEntire podcast, the country icon shared her big news.

McEntire and Linn have been dating since at least early this year, the singer and her co-host and former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman reveal. The two had dinner with Linn in late January, "and then February on, it was the COVID pandemic, and we were talking, texting, FaceTime. And that's a really good way to get to know people," McEntire says.

The exact timeline of McEntire and Linn's relationship is not clear, but a photo on Linn's Instagram account shows the pair at dinner that night:

"It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on. Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career," the country star continues. "It's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart, and is interested in me, too."

Peterman, for her part, is excited to have her friend talking on record about her new beau. "I think you guys are real cute together," she tells McEntire.

Linn, 63, is a Spearman, Texas, native, though his family moved to Oklahoma City, Okla., when he was a teenager. He graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1980, and worked for an oil company while beginning his acting career. His first bigger part came in 1989's Night Game, and he had guest roles on JAG and The Fugitive before landing his role as Sgt. Frank Tripp on CSI: Miami in 2002.

Linn also plays Kevin Wachtell on Better Call Saul and Principal Petersen on Young Sheldon, a show on which McEntire guest-starred earlier this year. The pair's paths crossed in 2019, too, when Linn emceed the Western Heritage Awards, during which McEntire's father, world champion steer roper Clark McEntire, was inducted into the Hall of Great Westerners.

McEntire was previously married to her former manager, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 until 2015. In 2017, she revealed that she was dating Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo, a photographer whom she met through her friend Kix Brooks. The pair had split up as of late 2019, however.

Hear Reba McEntire Dish on Her New Boyfriend: