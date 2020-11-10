Reba McEntire: Her Career Through the Years, in Pictures

Reba McEntire has spent more than half of her life taking the country music world by storm. Born on March 28, 1955, in Oklahoma, Reba Nell McEntire was taught to sing by her mother, a schoolteacher. She formed a group with her siblings, performed locally and eventually sang the National Anthem at the National Rodeo in Oklahoma City. That's when country artist Red Steagall heard her, and everything changed.

McEntire's debut album dropped in 1977, two years after she signed a contract with Mercury Records, and she's gone on to become one of the best-selling artists of all time, selling over 85 million records worldwide. In addition to her massive success in country music, McEntire has also found a niche in film and television acting. What can we say? She was born to be an entertainer!

Since her birth, McEntire's hairstyles (from teased and sprayed to sleek and straight), fashion sense and age have all changed, but a few important things have remained: her fiery red hair, spunky personality and zest for life. Click through the gallery below to see photos of McEntire through the years: