Reba McEntire's former Nashville-area residence was transformed into a beautiful, country-themed event space, with plenty of rooms to stay overnight.

Previously called Starstruck Farms, the Estate at Cherokee Dock features seven bedrooms that pay homage to country legends Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Johnny Cash. As first reported by Taste of Country, the master bedroom is -- fittingly enough -- a tribute to McEntire.

According to the original for-sale listing from 2016, the 13,000-square-foot mansion also features an elevator, hot tub, wet bar, in-ground pool, eight-car garage, home theater, tennis courts and guest house. Readers can click through the photo gallery below to see the beautiful renovation, which is giving us some serious country music decorating envy:

The Estate at Cherokee Dock's website describes the property as "Middle Tennessee’s premier event venue for those looking to host high-end events on some of the region’s most beautiful property." The website goes on to list of the type of events that can be held there, including "elegant weddings, exquisite galas, private retreats, corporate celebrations, charitable fundraisers and any other ceremonial events you can creatively conceptualize." On Wednesday night (Oct. 21), CMT Music Awards viewers will see some artists perform from the venue, too.

McEntire lived in the sprawling estate with her former husband, Narvel Blackstock, before they separated in 2016. The home, which comes with amazing views of Old Hickory Lake, sold for $5 million.

