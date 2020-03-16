Reba McEntire's mother died on Saturday (March 14), but it may be awhile before the family gets to say their final goodbyes. The singer announced that the funeral and burial have been postponed indefinitely amid concerns of the coronavirus.

In a statement on social media, McEntire thanked everyone for calls, cards, thoughts and prayers, but added she wanted to celebrate her mother's life at a time when it is safe for everyone. Jacqueline McEntire died after a battle with cancer. She was 93.

"After much thought and careful consideration among our family, we have decided to indefinitely postpone Mama's funeral and burial at this time," the country singer says. Read the full note below.

McEntire's father, Clark, preceded Jacqueline in death, but her siblings Alice, Pake and Susie were able to spend time with the family matriarch before she died, as were many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us," McEntire said in sharing news of her mother's passing.

Reba McEntire frequently talked about the close bond she shared with her mother. On her 2019 Stronger Than the Truth album, she tributed her mother with a song called "You Never Gave Up on Me" that was written as a gospel song about God. The singer added a few words of thanks to her version, and that changed the meaning of the song to one that made her mother cry.

Additionally, McEntire has postponed her 2020 tour due to coronavirus. The tour is now scheduled to begin in July.