Reba McEntire will mark the 30th anniversary of her classic Rumor Has It album with a special edition re-release.

Initially issued in 1990, it was McEntire's first studio effort of that decade. It also earned her most significant sales figures up to that time — the album went Platinum three times over. Not to mention, it contains McEntire's subsequently oft-covered hit "Fancy," itself a version of a 1969 Bobby Gentry number.

The 30th anniversary edition of Rumor Has It will arrive on Sept. 11 via UMG Nashville. Exclusive merchandise bundles are available for pre-order now. They include various combinations of the record on vinyl and CD plus items such as a Reba T-shirt, lithograph and mug.

UMG Nashville

Further, the re-release contains two bonus takes of "Fancy," a live version plus a remix. Looking back on the era, McEntire acknowledges that tune's enduring power and that of her working relationship with Rumor Has It producer Tony Brown (Vince Gill, George Strait, Emmylou Harris).

"I never imagined I'd get the chance to put out an album for a second time," the singer says. "It's just so much fun to look back and remember where we were and what we were doing when they were originally released."

"This album in particular is very special to me because it was the first time I got to record with Tony Brown and he was the reason I finally got to record 'Fancy,'" she continues. "Now here we are 30 years later and I never end a show without singing that song."

UMG Nashville

Reba McEntire's Rumor Has It 30th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

1. "Climb That Mountain High"

2. "Rumor Has It"

3. "Waitin' for the Deal to Go Down"

4. "You Lie"

5. "Now You Tell Me"

6. "Fancy"

7. "Fallin' Out of Love"

8. "This Picture"

9. "You Remember Me"

10. "That's All She Wrote"

11. "Fancy" (Dave Aude Remix) [Bonus Track]

12. "Fancy" (Live at the Ryman) [Bonus Track]

See What the Cast of Reba Looks Like Now: