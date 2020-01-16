Reba McEntire is returning to television in February. The country superstar and actor is set to make a guest appearance on an upcoming episode of Young Sheldon.

According to a press release, McEntire will play the role of June, "the fun, fiery ex-wife of Coach Ballard," played by Craig T. Nelson. June "strikes up an unlikely friendship with Meemaw," who is dating Ballard.

Annie Potts portrays Meemaw on Young Sheldon, which follows the early life of Sheldon Cooper, the nerdy character popularized on the iconic sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Iain Armitage plays young Sheldon, and Jim Parsons, who portrayed the older Shelton in The Big Bang Theory, narrates the show, on which he serves as an executive producer.

McEntire's episode is slated to run in February during the show's regular time slot on Thursdays at 8PM ET on CBS.

The country icon has been keeping busy. She released a well-received new album, Stronger Than the Truth, in 2019, which she co-produced with Buddy Cannon. The album is nominated for Best Country Album in the 2020 Grammy Awards, which are set to air on Jan. 26.

McEntire's previous acting experience includes 11 films, a starring role on Broadway on Annie Get Your Gun, a sitcom titled Malibu Country and, most notably, a six-season run as the star of the iconic sitcom Reba.

She is also slated to hit the road in 2020 for a string of tour dates that commence in March and run through May.

Reba McEntire Fans Will Love Caylee Hammack