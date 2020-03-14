Reba McEntire's mom, Jacqueline, died Saturday (March 14), of cancer. She was 93 years old.

Via social media, McEntire announced her mother's death following "a wonderful, full, healthy life." She "was absolutely ready to go," the country star adds.

"The cancer might think it won the battle, but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him," McEntire says. "She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends."

Jacqueline McEntire was born on Nov. 6, 1926. She was a teacher who had dreams of singing country music professionally, so she daught all four of her children -- Reba, Alice, Susie and Pake -- to sing. Reba McEntire graduated college with a teaching degree, intending to pursue the same career path as her mother, until she landed a record deal.

Jacqueline McEntire's husband, Clark, died in the fall of 2014. In addition to her four children, she leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"She left knowing how much she is loved, and we all know how much she loved us," Reba McEntire shares. "We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the caregivers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama."

In lieu of flowers, the McEntire family requests donations to the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund, via the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit. More information on how to donate is available in McEntire's Instagram post.