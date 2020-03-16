The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following statement on the coronavirus outbreak:

''IMPORTANT COVID19 UPDATE:

Anyone who has been in Eagle, Summit, Pitkin, or Gunnison counties in the past week should minimize all contact with other people, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms.

County public health and emergency management agencies will provide more detailed guidance for residents and visitors within their communities. The general guidance from CDPHE is as follows: